Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song
The Spice Girls are releasing their new song since 2007 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single 'Wannabe'.
The group have also launched the #IAmASpiceGirl campaign.
Watch the video below:
