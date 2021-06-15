Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
DA Leader John Steenhuisen visits embattled Rahima Moosa Hospital.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
John Steenhuisen- DA leader
Today at 12:41
Audio: City Power launchs an investigation into the deaths of a Joburg couple who were allegedly electrocuted in their home.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
What is happening to Joburg's ambulances? This as the City suspends its last remaining 40 ambulance services.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson
Today at 12:52
Tembisa 10' mom: Family wants to know where her triplets are?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntwaagae Seleka, NEWS24 Reporter.
Today at 13:11
Low turnout in vaccination areas
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Today at 13:35
Mental Health Check-In: "Understanding why we feel out of sorts and how to help ourselves meet our own needs"
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Charity Mkone
Today at 13:41
Jobless youth: All plans but little to show for it
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ariane De Lannoy - Associate Professor at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at the Univ
Today at 14:05
The Series - Trans-for-motion (Episode 3)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Foggy car windows
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at CAR Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC staff picket over unfair labour practices
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 16:20
My HomeTown: East London with Simthembile Nkunzi
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Wales - Portfolio Manager at Flagship Asset Management
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song

15 June 2021 10:42 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Spice Girls
'Whats Gone Viral'
Spice Girls reunion tour

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

RELATED: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers

The Spice Girls are releasing their new song since 2007 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut single 'Wannabe'.

The group have also launched the #IAmASpiceGirl campaign.

Watch the video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




