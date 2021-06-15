Tembisa 10 babies and mom: Two hospitals deny she gave birth at their facilities





A week later and South Africa is nowhere near reaching a sensible conclusion on the Tembia 10 babies and their mother.

Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi wrote an “exclusive” story about Gosiame Sithole and her supposed husband Tebogo Tsotetsi and their world record-breaking 10 bundles of joy.

Since the story broke, there have been numerous conflicting reports on the couple and babies ranging from them being said to be healthy and recuperating at an undisclosed hospital, Tsotetsi not in fact being Sithole’s husband but a love affair, the whereabouts of the mother and kids not being known and a missing person’s report being lodged as well as many other confusing reports.

In his latest report on Monday, Rampedi claims Tsotetsi told him Sithole informed him that, at her request, Mediclinic Medforum Hospital had moved her to the lodge facilities of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH) when he was trying to locate her after she had given birth.

10 BABIES: Father Teboho Tsotetsi urges public to halt donations until Gosiame Sithole, decuplets return home https://t.co/8WBgETJnRm — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 14, 2021

This, however, is not true – according to both hospitals.

MediClinic on Monday released a statement denying that Sithole was a patient at any of their hospitals.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula called into the Clement Manyathela Show open line to also debunk the report in Pretoria News.

Dr Mathebula tells Clement that Sithole told hospital staff she gave birth to the 10 children at Louis Pasteur Hospital in Pretoria and that she was told the babies would be transferred to Steve Biko Hospital.

BREAKING : Steve Biko Hospital CEO also tells me on #TheCMShow that Gosiame Sithole told hospital staff she gave birth to the 10 children at Louis Pasteur Hospital. But Louis Pasteur spokes just called the show and says they have never had such a patient. @Radio702 https://t.co/shH6zCQ7kd — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) June 15, 2021

“Gosiame is not in Steve Biko Academic Hospital as we speak… What we know is that Saturday afternoon, she appeared being accompanied by the security officer saying that she went to the baby nursery in the neo-natal unit and that her story was that she… didn’t have her identity on her. She said she is the one that had given birth to 10 babies at Louis Pasteur Hospital in Pretoria… Dr Mathabo Mathebula, Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO

Dr Mathebula says Sithole failed to give more detail about her situation.

“It was arranged that she comes back to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for further assistance yesterday. Upon us contacting her, we established that she is resting, and she’ll come back when she has woken up. Yesterday evening, we contacted her again and she said she’ll come back today.” Dr Mathabo Mathebula, Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO

Sithole allegedly told Steve Biko staff that she gave birth on the 7th of June and was discharged alone on the 10th.

Louis Pasteur Hospital’s spokesperson also called in and said the hospital never had Sithole and the babies as patients.

We’ve never had 10 babies… Michael, Louis Pasteur Hospital spokesperson

