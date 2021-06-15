Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues





JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) staffers who will be picketing outside of the party’s headquarters on Tuesday said that they wanted their employer to at least present a plan to address their salary frustrations.

Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after months of salaries paid late.

They have not even received payment for work done in May.

Workers were also worried about the ANC's contributions to their provident and unemployment funds.

Lindo Dladla, a KwaZulu-Natal coordinator, said that they wanted the party to adopt an approach, agreed upon with their employers, on how to deal with salary uncertainty going forward.

"We need to commit to a plan that we as workers and them as employers would both understand, to say this is the plan, we are waiting for this long. For example, if you are waiting for your salary and you're not given a letter to say 'we are committing that we are going to pay incentives', that is unfair," Dladla said.

Employees said their lunchtime picket outside the party’s headquarters was a call on the party to meet them halfway.

They said past agreements with officials in the governing party had fallen away without much effort to resolve issues raised.

Luthuli House staffer Mandla Zwane said the ANC must attend to issues raised by its employees urgently.

“The ANC is an NGO, it lives on donors. That’s why every time the ANC is faced with challenges of finances, we meet the ANC halfway and engage with them so we are able to find solutions with the leadership of the ANC. This picket is another way to engage with the leadership to say 'treat these matters with the urgency they deserve.'"

