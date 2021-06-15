SA medical association calls for stricter restrictions as bed shortages increase
South African Medical Association National chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee tells Mandy Wiener that they have been warning about the strain the Covid-19 third wave will have on hospitals.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Coetzee says the health authorities did not give a lot of attention to what they were saying and now there is a shortage of beds.
The term shortage of beds is actually a metaphor for having enough staff attending such a bed. We can have a hundred beds in the hospital but have only a handful of doctors and qualified nurses to work with these Covid-19 extreme cases.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association
We have asked for stricter restrictions on the curfew, especially over weekends. We have said that a hundred people coming together is still a lot of people. We said the taxis need to look at their capacity.Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association
