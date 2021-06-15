Ambulances to take longer in Joburg as province takes over the service





What is happening to Joburg's ambulances? This as the city suspends its last remaining 40 ambulance services.

Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, has more.

In the last 20 years as a city, we were running ambulance services on behalf of the provincial government of Gauteng. That responsibility falls under the provincial jurisdiction in terms of providing medical services. Around December 2019 the province decided to provincialise, meaning that responsibility will be taken back to the province in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and also in Johannesburg. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

Due to the demand in the service, we continued to render the service from the time when the service was provincialised up until now, meaning that we have been offering the service without the required licence. That is why we decided to stop the service, not because of medical supplies and other things. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

You will have more delays in terms of response time because the province will be the one providing that service. The paramedics are dually trained, so they can provide the medical and firefighting side of it. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

