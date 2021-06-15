Jobless youth: All plans but little to show for it. What is wrong?
As South Africa observes Youth Month and on Wednesday commemorates 45 years since the June 16 1976 student uprisings in Soweto, the country’s youth unemployment rate – one of the highest in the world – is nothing to celebrate.
Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Statistics, which were released this month, shows youth unemployment for those aged between 15 and 24 to be a staggering 74.7%, using the expanded definition of unemployment.
Associate professor Ariane De Lannoy, chief researcher at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at the University of Cape Town, unpacks this.
We see an increase in discouragement because it is difficult for the youth to enter the job market, hold on to a job or change jobs. It is not only about finding a job but also finding a pathway. No one aspires to be stuck.Ariane De Lannoy, Chief researcher - UCT Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit
Young people who are not in education and training are at the risk of remaining in that situation. Education can do more. Young people leave the school system without knowing what their prospects are. They are not knowing what subjects they should have done in matric.Ariane De Lannoy, Associate professor at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1510/rawpixel151001370/45903847-job-search-career-hiring-opportunity-employment-concept.jpg
More from Local
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm
President Ramaphosa is delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to COVID-19.Read More
‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement
Pretoria News reported last week Tuesday that Gosiame Sithole and Tebogo Tsotetsi had become parents to a record-breaking ten babies born at a private Pretoria hospital.Read More
Couple electrocuted in home had lodged complaint. City Power says probe going on
Zaheer Sarang and Nabila Khan-Sarang were buried on Monday in accordance with Muslim burial rites. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the community and the city.Read More
Will Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers be enough?
Aspen has assured officials that it would have replacement doses ready within a fortnight, with the teacher's shots arriving in the coming days.Read More
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries
ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party of their provident and unemployment insurance funds.Read More
Ambulances to take longer in Joburg as province takes over the service
Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the city has been operating without a licence.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight
According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
SA medical association calls for stricter restrictions as bed shortages increase
Dr Angelique Coetzee says they have been sounding the alarm bells on hundred people gathering in one place.Read More
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues
Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after months of salaries paid late. They have not even received payment for work done in May.Read More