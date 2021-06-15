Jobless youth: All plans but little to show for it. What is wrong?





As South Africa observes Youth Month and on Wednesday commemorates 45 years since the June 16 1976 student uprisings in Soweto, the country’s youth unemployment rate – one of the highest in the world – is nothing to celebrate.

Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Statistics, which were released this month, shows youth unemployment for those aged between 15 and 24 to be a staggering 74.7%, using the expanded definition of unemployment.

Associate professor Ariane De Lannoy, chief researcher at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit at the University of Cape Town, unpacks this.

We see an increase in discouragement because it is difficult for the youth to enter the job market, hold on to a job or change jobs. It is not only about finding a job but also finding a pathway. No one aspires to be stuck. Ariane De Lannoy, Chief researcher - UCT Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit

Young people who are not in education and training are at the risk of remaining in that situation. Education can do more. Young people leave the school system without knowing what their prospects are. They are not knowing what subjects they should have done in matric. Ariane De Lannoy, Associate professor at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit

