YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School: Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kyle Wales - Portfolio Manager at Flagship Asset Management
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm President Ramaphosa is delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to COVID-19. 15 June 2021 6:01 PM
‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement Pretoria News reported last week Tuesday that Gosiame Sithole and Tebogo Tsotetsi had become parents to a record-breaking ten babi... 15 June 2021 5:43 PM
View all Local
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after m... 15 June 2021 12:48 PM
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma. 14 June 2021 5:46 PM
View all Politics
YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success' Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so fa... 15 June 2021 2:56 PM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust. 14 June 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare. 14 June 2021 6:47 PM
I'm not interested in fame but in everyone knowing my songs - Joan Armatrading Following an exceptional fan reception to her recent single, ‘Already There’, Joan Armatrading returns with ‘Like’, a new upbeat a... 14 June 2021 5:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success'

15 June 2021 2:56 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Nthabeleng Likotsi
YWBN Mutual Bank

Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so far done, and that they have been granted authorisation to establish the bank.

The YWBN Mutual bank was founded by Nthabeleng Likotsi and it was launched earlier this month.

This is an African women-led bank that says it aims to service the needs of the unbanked, underserved, previously disadvantaged and small businesses who are forced to close shop due to lack of access to financing.

Likotsi has indicated that she wanted to build a financial institution with diverse ownership.

The public was given until the end of this month to own up to 95 million shares, allegedly giving them a shareholding of 90% for the bank.

Within the first 72 hours of the launch, one million shares were reportedly sold at R10 a piece to thousands of so-called investors.

But there have been a lot of questions since the bank was launched.

Is this a good investment? What's the business model? Is it not risky for people to put their money into this when the reverse bank hasn’t given the organisation a license to establish a bank? What happens to people’s investments if the license is not granted?

Likotsi joins Clement Manyathela to provide clarity on these important questions.

“On the 1st of June we started with what we call the YWBN media campaign, so we’re not launching. What we mean by launching is that we applied… on the 15th of June 2018 we submitted an application to the Reserve Bank to apply for a mutual bank licence and on the 9th of March 2021 we were then granted authorization to establish a mutual bank.

Nthabeleng Likotsi, Founder of YWBN Mutual Bank

Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so far done, and that they have been granted authorisation to establish the bank.

“On the 1st of June, we were then starting the campaign to raise the capital. You don’t just wake up and decide to establish a bank. You need to request authorization to establish a mutual bank… and then they will respond and say ‘we have looked at your application, we are happy with your application, therefore we are granting you authorisation…”

Nthabeleng Likotsi, Founder of YWBN Mutual Bank

“The reason we are starting a bank ourselves is we understand that black people don’t have access to capital… So us as YWBN founders and shareholders, we do not have the capital put in for the R5billion [needed]. But what we’re saying is that we have over the past five/six years been working so hard to put in our money, our resources, our time to ensure that we’re getting authorization to establish a mutual bank… It’s a rare thing to have… We are not putting in any money but we’re saying is what we’re bringing to the table is this letter that we’ve been granted to operate… We’re going to work, over the next six years, to ensure that the bank is a success.

Nthabeleng Likotsi, Founder of YWBN Mutual Bank

She says YWBN shareholders own 100% of the bank.

Listen to the full interview below...




15 June 2021 2:56 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Nthabeleng Likotsi
YWBN Mutual Bank

More from Business

SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

15 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free

14 June 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrouded in secrecy’: SACP not satisfied with Takatso/SAA deal

14 June 2021 4:32 PM

The South African Communist Party says it has consistently worked alongside South African Airways employees and trade unions in order to prevent liquidation and privatisation of the airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid

11 June 2021 4:00 PM

Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination

10 June 2021 9:32 PM

The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

Local

Will Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers be enough?

Local

‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement

Local

EWN Highlights

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application to cross-examine Mokhobo & Carrim denied

15 June 2021 6:43 PM

Mystery stones spark diamond rush in poverty-hit KZN village

15 June 2021 6:15 PM

LIVE BLOG: Will Ramaphosa announce booze ban with tighter lockdown restrictions?

15 June 2021 6:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA