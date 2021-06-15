Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has apologised to staffers and their loved ones after receiving a memorandum of demands from party workers.
She also told demonstrating staffers that the ANC has finally paid their May salaries.
ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party of their provident and unemployment insurance funds.
#ANCsalaries They are protesting against late salary payments. Carl Niehaus is amongst them. 🎥: @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/TFaNlExe7D— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2021
#ANCsalaries Deputy SG of the ANC accepts a memorandum from the employees. 🎥: @Xanderleigh_M pic.twitter.com/YrcUAzCwMd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2021
Demonstrations also took place across other provinces, with workers urging the ANC to meet them halfway in seeking a solution.
The ANC has been struggling with cash flow, with its treasurer general Paul Mashatile revealing that donations have been trickling in because the Party Funding Act came into law.
The irony of the governing party struggling to manage the country’s fiscus, while having countless internal financial problems, is not lost on many.
The ANC insisted it would get things right.
Duarte has described this period as a difficult one for the party, saying ANC staffers, like others across the country, had the right to raise their grievances publicly.
Duarte also told those gathered that while many got paid on Tuesday, there were issues that had affected the organisation.
WATCH: ANC staff protest over unpaid salaries
