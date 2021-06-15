Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Will Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers be enough?

15 June 2021 4:01 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa Naptosa
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Aspen has assured officials that it would have replacement doses ready within a fortnight, with the teacher's shots arriving in the coming days.

Teachers’ unions said that they were eagerly waiting for the 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines promised by Aspen Pharmacare to arrive but were worried about the quantity being earmarked for South Africa's teachers.

These Johnson & Johnson doses are not part of the two million jabs currently at the Gqeberha facility in the Eastern Cape which have to be destroyed as a safety precaution.

Aspen has assured officials that it would have replacement doses ready within a fortnight, with the teacher's shots arriving in the coming days.

Naptosa president Basil Manuel speaks to John Perlman about education workers getting the jab.

We've had a variety of meetings and, of course, today was seminal in the fact that the minister then made an announcement this morning that these vaccines are indeed on their way, they have landed - 300,000. Of course, that is 200,000 difference from what we had originally expected bt, it's a beginning and we're happy with that.

Basil Manuel, Naptosa president

Each province has different details... because there're only 300,000 you've got to start somewhere. Over 40s and under 60s... We hope to have a meeting where we hear about a second tranch to cover the rest of the education workers.

Basil Manuel, Naptosa president

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

15 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

15 June 2021 6:01 PM

President Ramaphosa is delivering his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to COVID-19.

‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement

15 June 2021 5:43 PM

Pretoria News reported last week Tuesday that Gosiame Sithole and Tebogo Tsotetsi had become parents to a record-breaking ten babies born at a private Pretoria hospital.

Couple electrocuted in home had lodged complaint. City Power says probe going on

15 June 2021 5:16 PM

Zaheer Sarang and Nabila Khan-Sarang were buried on Monday in accordance with Muslim burial rites. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the community and the city.

Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries

15 June 2021 3:54 PM

ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party of their provident and unemployment insurance funds.

Ambulances to take longer in Joburg as province takes over the service

15 June 2021 3:40 PM

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the city has been operating without a licence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

15 June 2021 3:39 PM

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobless youth: All plans but little to show for it. What is wrong?

15 June 2021 3:04 PM

Researcher Prof Ariane De Lannoy says young people leave the school system without knowing what their prospects are.

SA medical association calls for stricter restrictions as bed shortages increase

15 June 2021 2:14 PM

Dr Angelique Coetzee says they have been sounding the alarm bells on hundred people gathering in one place.

Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues

15 June 2021 12:48 PM

Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after months of salaries paid late. They have not even received payment for work done in May.

EWN Highlights

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application to cross-examine Mokhobo & Carrim denied

15 June 2021 6:43 PM

Mystery stones spark diamond rush in poverty-hit KZN village

15 June 2021 6:15 PM

LIVE BLOG: Will Ramaphosa announce booze ban with tighter lockdown restrictions?

15 June 2021 6:10 PM

