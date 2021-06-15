Will Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers be enough?





Teachers’ unions said that they were eagerly waiting for the 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines promised by Aspen Pharmacare to arrive but were worried about the quantity being earmarked for South Africa's teachers.

These Johnson & Johnson doses are not part of the two million jabs currently at the Gqeberha facility in the Eastern Cape which have to be destroyed as a safety precaution.

Aspen has assured officials that it would have replacement doses ready within a fortnight, with the teacher's shots arriving in the coming days.

Naptosa president Basil Manuel speaks to John Perlman about education workers getting the jab.

We've had a variety of meetings and, of course, today was seminal in the fact that the minister then made an announcement this morning that these vaccines are indeed on their way, they have landed - 300,000. Of course, that is 200,000 difference from what we had originally expected bt, it's a beginning and we're happy with that. Basil Manuel, Naptosa president

Each province has different details... because there're only 300,000 you've got to start somewhere. Over 40s and under 60s... We hope to have a meeting where we hear about a second tranch to cover the rest of the education workers. Basil Manuel, Naptosa president

Listen to the full interview below...