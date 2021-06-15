Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Tackling youth unemployment: What works, what doesn't
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:10
Hustling to make ends meet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director
Today at 18:09
How is Prof Med is vaccinating its members and the effect of a third on medical schemes Craig Comrie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:48
Sinelizwi Fakade the CEO of Rocky Park Farming Group on helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EXPLAINER: Takeaways as President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA to level 3 Sale of alcohol for off-site consumption has also been adjusted and is now permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. 15 June 2021 9:08 PM
Ramaphosa moves South Africa to lockdown level 3, four provinces in third wave President Cyril Ramaphosa said since his previous address to the nation just over two weeks ago, the average number of daily new i... 15 June 2021 9:00 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
View all Local
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after m... 15 June 2021 12:48 PM
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma. 14 June 2021 5:46 PM
View all Politics
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success' Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so fa... 15 June 2021 2:56 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company". 14 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Plagiarism
branding
Clientèle Life
heroes and zeros
Metro Trains Melbourne
safety message

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.
Image: Screengrab from Clientèle Limited Premium HELP ad

Branding expert Andy Rice is extremely disappointed with South Africa's Clientèle.

When he heard the audio of the insurer's HELP ad playing, it rang a very loud bell.

Rice says both the soundtrack and the visual material virtually equate to plagiarising a highly successful Australian advertising campaign from 2012.

The Ozzie _Dumb Ways to Die _campaign for rail safety became the most shared online ad ever at the time of its release.

Just the audio track will be convincing enough of a certain 'borrowing' of an idea...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... but when you look at the visuals from both ads, they use what might be called a deliberate naiveté... blobby, lozenge-shaped characters in primary colours singing along.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The messages also have a link says Rice, with the Ozzie ad's focus on good behaviour to prevent you getting hurt by trains and the Clientèle one on avoiding behaviour that could land you in hospital.

This "really disappointing" take by Clientèle earns it Rice's zero rating for the week.

Watch the Dumb Ways to Die spot below, followed by the Clientele ad:

Listen to Rice's critique on Heroes and Zeros (skip to 9:32):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?




15 June 2021 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Plagiarism
branding
Clientèle Life
heroes and zeros
Metro Trains Melbourne
safety message

More from Business

KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist

15 June 2021 7:25 PM

As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

15 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success'

15 June 2021 2:56 PM

Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so far done, and that they have been granted authorisation to establish the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free

14 June 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrouded in secrecy’: SACP not satisfied with Takatso/SAA deal

14 June 2021 4:32 PM

The South African Communist Party says it has consistently worked alongside South African Airways employees and trade unions in order to prevent liquidation and privatisation of the airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid

11 June 2021 4:00 PM

Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

3 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers

15 June 2021 10:15 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free

14 June 2021 7:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'm not interested in fame but in everyone knowing my songs - Joan Armatrading

14 June 2021 5:30 PM

Following an exceptional fan reception to her recent single, ‘Already There’, Joan Armatrading returns with ‘Like’, a new upbeat and playful offering from her upcoming album, Consequences, which will be released globally on the 18th of June 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion

11 June 2021 3:18 PM

The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when he launched the now-popular Bathu brand in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them

11 June 2021 12:10 PM

According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree’, an online adult shop for designer sex toys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral

11 June 2021 10:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa moves South Africa to lockdown level 3, four provinces in third wave

Local

‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement

Local

Will Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers be enough?

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa announces SA's move to level 3 lockdown

15 June 2021 9:00 PM

Nightclubs shut as DR Congo hit by third COVID-19 wave

15 June 2021 7:43 PM

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s application to cross-examine Mokhobo & Carrim denied

15 June 2021 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA