SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital closure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dennis Webster, Journalist at New Frame
Today at 15:20
Vandalism and theft of bees & honey is increasing in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kai Hitchert - Vice Chairperson at Southerns Beekeeping Association
Today at 15:50
SIU granted order to freeze money linked to Digital Vibes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 16:10
Consumer prices in SA hit 30-month high
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siobhan Redford - RMB economist
Today at 16:20
Uber free rides to teacher going to vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Today at 16:40
Gauteng Provincial Government hots its first-ever webinar on cannabis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Motlatjo Makaepea - Chief Director at Agro-Processing
Today at 16:50
Iran's presidential election
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yossi Mekelbergprofessor of international relations and an associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House
Today at 17:10
Discovery Health tracking vaccination data for members
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 17:20
Regional leaders to meet again in Maputo on Wednesday to decide on military force in Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:15
Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder of WhisPass.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Headhunting in the age of lockdown and covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Wood - Chief Financial Officer at The Unlimited
Today at 18:48
How prevalent is honey laundering in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Oosthuizen - Founder at Honeybee Heroes
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The cost of modern living
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - mis selling of debt counselling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Bradley du Chenne, chief executive of Hippo.co.za
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33 Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province. 23 June 2021 1:44 PM
ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination' Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream says they have been ignored by the governme... 23 June 2021 12:38 PM
Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be' Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to r... 23 June 2021 11:24 AM
View all Local
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened at a recent African National Congress... 21 June 2021 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business. 22 June 2021 7:55 PM
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure. 22 June 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
View all Africa
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 June 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

15 June 2021 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Lockdown
COVID-19
economic activity
economic recovery
Third wave
Covid-19 third wave
Rashaad Kassim

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.

South Africa's economy will recover to pre-Covid levels by 2022 according to the latest forecast by the Reserve Bank (Sarb).

It's a huge improvement on initial forecasts that predicted this level of recovery only by 2024.

However it could well turn out to have been optimistic in view of the current Covid third wave, says Sarb Deputy Governor Rashaad Kassim.

RELATED: GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

Speaking at the recent Nedgroup Investments Treasurer’s Conference, Kassim said the pandemic has persisted longer than anyone thought it would.

"We know there will be permanent income loss in some parts of the economy, while other areas are thriving. The challenge for us is to figure out the extent to which are we seeing this reallocation.”

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kassim about the outlook for "accelerated" economic recovery.

If you do the maths and say 'we're at -7% in 2020'... it's only really towards the end of 2022 that you're at pre-Covid levels. That forecast was based on all the current information we have and we made some assumptions that there will be some setbacks as the economy recovers and some uncertainty around the vaccine...

Rashaad Kassim, Deputy Governor - SA Reserve Bank

The information we don't have is the extent of the lockdown and whether there will be a lockdown that's more severe... one would then have to revisit the forecast for the economy.

Rashaad Kassim, Deputy Governor - SA Reserve Bank

Kassim emphasizes that South Africa has seen a series of important, beneficial policy measures.

We took this massive cut in the interest rate - 300 basis points, give or take. Those effects will be seen now. You don't cut the interest rate and see a sudden impact... It takes 12-18 months.

Rashaad Kassim, Deputy Governor - SA Reserve Bank

So, notwithstanding the uncertainty around the severity of the lockdown, some of these stimulus measures are kicking in... and we have been surprised at how some sectors have come up nicely...

Rashaad Kassim, Deputy Governor - SA Reserve Bank

Listen to the discussion of both internal and external factors that are shaping South Africa's economic recovery:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb




Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Read More arrow_forward

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Read More arrow_forward

Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again

21 June 2021 6:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.

Read More arrow_forward

Holomisa heads to court to challenge Takatso-SAA deal

21 June 2021 4:57 PM

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa tells John Perlman the entire South African Airways deal has been nebulous, and it is unclear how the government prioritised Harith as a partner after the negative things the Mpati Commission had to say about it.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

23 June 2021 1:44 PM

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province.

Read More arrow_forward

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

23 June 2021 12:38 PM

Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream says they have been ignored by the government and there is always a case about transmission.

Read More arrow_forward

Rehab: 'It's vital to be given that security that you can be who you want to be'

23 June 2021 11:24 AM

Clive Blumenthal, co-owner and counsellor at the Journey Recovery and Wellness Centre says It takes a minimum of three months to re-adjust to get to a place of acceptance. Anything under three months is a waste of time.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: JMPD investigating alleged abuse of street vendor selling dog beds

23 June 2021 8:53 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng dept of Education increases vaccination sites to 62

23 June 2021 8:08 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gauteng Education head of department Edward Mosuwe about the vaccine rollout for the education sector.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,093 new cases and 297 deaths

23 June 2021 6:54 AM

The Health Department says 2,229,242 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Read More arrow_forward

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Read More arrow_forward

SA municipalities rack up R26bn irregular expenditure, FS, EC & NW the worst

22 June 2021 5:15 PM

The biggest defaulters with irregular expenditure are municipalities in the Eastern Cape, the Free State and the North West.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng SOS: Gift of the Givers overwhelmed with calls for oxygen

22 June 2021 5:13 PM

Director Imtiaz Sooliman says they have had discussions with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and a major announcement is expected regarding Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

Local

'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list

Politics

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

Local

Thunberg says UN climate draft forces world to 'face reality'

23 June 2021 2:55 PM

'Train of Hope' brings healthcare to South Africa's poor

23 June 2021 2:36 PM

KZN govt pleased with teacher vaccine rollout plan, Sadtu not so much

23 June 2021 2:24 PM

