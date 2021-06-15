Couple electrocuted in home had lodged complaint. City Power says probe going on





Zaheer Sarang and Nabila Khan-Sarang, a couple that had just been married two weeks, were both electrocuted in their home in Johannesburg, which was caused by a number of electrical problems.

Nabila is said to have been electrocuted while taking a shower.

The couple was buried on Monday in accordance with Muslim burial rites. Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the community and the city.

City Power has responded to the incident. Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson, explains to John Perlman.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Remember that yesterday launched this [investigation] and put the team together to look into what could've caused the electrocution. Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Mangena says they were not able to access the property as the family was holding the burial. At the time of speaking to John, City Power officials were still there conducting tests.

According to a report by Daily Maverick, the couple had lodged complaints about electric currents in their taps. Mangena confirms that a complaint was lodged on Saturday, the day before they died and that it was attended to on the same evening.

I know that there has been a letter written by the father of the couple that was sent to City Power but we couldn't trace that letter. Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Listen to the full interview below...