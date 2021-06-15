‘There are no decuplets’ – Family of 'father' Tebogo Tsotetsi issues statement
JOHANNESBURG – After a week of confusion and conflicting messages, the family of the man reported to have become a father to a set of decuplets has stated that they had concluded the ten babies did not exist.
Pretoria News reported last week Tuesday that Gosiame Sithole and Tebogo Tsotetsi had become parents to a record-breaking ten babies born at a private Pretoria hospital.
However, the Gauteng Health Department was unable to find any record of the births.
READ: Missing bundles of joy: Govt can't find woman who gave birth to 10 babies
In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Tsotetsi family said, “Tebogo confirmed that he has not seen the decuplets and relied on his girlfriend who called to inform him of their birth. He made several attempts to visit his girlfriend and the babies but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of their babies.
“The current uncertainties and public discourse about the decuplets is of major concern to the family, especially in the absence of any proof of the decuplets existence other than telephonic and whatsapp messages from the mother.
“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment.”
The statement added that the matter remained very sensitive and worrying, especially with Gosiame Sithole’s whereabouts unknown.
“We call on members of the public to stop donating money into any bank accounts for the decuplets. We appreciate the public interests and support for the decuplets, and with no proof of their existence we firmly believe it’s in the interests of everyone to conclude that they do not exist, until proven otherwise. We will now shift our attention to finding Gosiame Sithole whilst praying for her safe return.”
#Tembisa10 There are no babies...— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2021
So says the family of the so-called Tembisa 10 babies' father, Tebogo Tsotetsi. pic.twitter.com/A8nNwQ8vkf
