COVID-19: South Africa records 8,436 new cases and 208 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 8,436 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,761,066.
Two hundred and eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,087 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,616,405 representing a recovery rate of 91.8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,871,987 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Latest confirmed cases in South Africa #COVID19 #CoronavirusSA https://t.co/kmtOzpSgyc— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 15, 2021
