Food insecurity was biggest impact on students during lockdown - Report
A study released this week by the Human Sciences Research Council has painted a worrying picture of what some students had to endure at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The study shows 41%, of students, 2600 students were unable to purchase their own food during lockdown; less than 1% reported that they had no place to stay during the lockdown.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Chief Research Specialist in the Human and Social Capabilities Division at Human Sciences Research Council Professor Sibusiso Sifunda.
A lot of students come from difficult backgrounds and when they go to campus it's almost space where things are secure and more predictable.Prof Sibusiso Sifunda, Chief Research Specialist in the Human and Social Capabilities Division - HSRC
When lockdown started and they were sent to where they came from things became really bad, that is what this data is showing us.Prof Sibusiso Sifunda, Chief Research Specialist in the Human and Social Capabilities Division - HSRC
The real issue was the issue of food insecurity. There was also the issue of learning remotely.Prof Sibusiso Sifunda, Chief Research Specialist in the Human and Social Capabilities Division - HSRC
Listen to the full interview below...
