'This is a disaster': What must be done to address SA’s youth unemployment?

Today at 12:10 EFF marks Youth Day at Hoërskool Uitsig in Centurion. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 LGBTI community stage a march calling for justice in Kwamakhutha, south of Durban. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Young people urged to consider donating blood. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ravi Reddy - Chief Operations Officer at Sa National Blood Services (Sanbs)

Today at 12:27 Doccie: From the archives: through the cracks, the untold story of Mbuyisa Makhubu. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:41 MAC concerned about the steep increase in COVID-19 cases. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson

Today at 12:45 Prof Parry: Liquor resttrictions- a move in right direction but given timing too little too late. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Today at 12:52 Mzwanele Manyi appointed as Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi

Today at 12:56 SANEF outraged by collapse of journalistic ethics at independent media’s Pretoria News. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)

Today at 13:11 Starting leadership training from a younger age The Azania Mosaka Show

Nobandla Gobodo - Scho’ Youth Development Africa (SYDA)’s Project Manage

Today at 13:35 Mental Health Check-In: Youth & mental health - how they are coping during the COVID pandemic The Azania Mosaka Show

Nkateko Ndala Magoro

Today at 15:20 Tackling youth unemployment: What works, what doesn't Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg

Today at 16:10 Hustling to make ends meet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director

Today at 18:09 How is Prof Med is vaccinating its members and the effect of a third on medical schemes Craig Comrie The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

Today at 18:48 Sinelizwi Fakade the CEO of Rocky Park Farming Group on helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

