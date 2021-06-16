The impact of unemployment on social identity of young people
President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government is working on initiatives to deal with youth unemployment. The country’s youth unemployment currently stands at 46.3percent.
We often look at unemployment as peripheral issue and never think about how it affects the social identity of young people. For many of us, a job is more than just a paycheck, it plays a big role in determining how we see ourselves
Kristal Duncan-Williams, project lead at Youth Capital, has more on how unemployment can impact on one’s identity.
As with many government policies, implementation falls flat. Sometimes you read about something and you know it's never gonna work for a young person. We need to find ways to improve the economy. WE must look at the SMMEs. Public works opportunities are not leveraged very well. Young people don't get transferable skills.Kristal Duncan-Williams | Project Lead at Youth Capital
This gonna be a generational thing. If we don't support the youth now, how are they gonna support their children?Kristal Duncan-Williams | Project Lead at Youth Capital
