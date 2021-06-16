Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge?
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.
To commemorate June 16, the cast of Imbewu has recreated the Sarafina scene with Leleti Khumalo.
Social media has been raving at how Khumalo has not aged a bit and still has the afro hair from the original movie.
Watch the video below:
The team of ImbewuThe Seed have done something phenomenal to commemorate the youth of 1976.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) June 15, 2021
Let's join them and take part in the challenge🤟🏾.
#imbewuchallenge pic.twitter.com/HKlFcYbHXs
Listen to the full interview below...
