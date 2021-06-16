WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom
South Africans have been going through the winter season while experiencing load shedding.
One young girl is not impressed with the power cuts and has this message for the power utility.
uGirl is done with this #Loadshedding 😂🤭@Eskom_SA please do something... Stage 1 pic.twitter.com/1H8FDB9VCx— Nkosinati 🇿🇦🇮🇱 (@NkosinatiMagwa) June 7, 2021
