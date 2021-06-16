WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
EFF marks Youth Day at Hoërskool Uitsig in Centurion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
LGBTI community stage a march calling for justice in Kwamakhutha, south of Durban.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Young people urged to consider donating blood.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ravi Reddy - Chief Operations Officer at Sa National Blood Services (Sanbs)
Today at 12:27
Doccie: From the archives: through the cracks, the untold story of Mbuyisa Makhubu.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
Doccie: From the archives: through the cracks, the untold story of Mbuyisa Makhubu.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:41
MAC concerned about the steep increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson
Today at 12:45
Prof Parry: Liquor resttrictions- a move in right direction but given timing too little too late.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 12:52
Mzwanele Manyi appointed as Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mzwanele “Jimmy” Manyi
Today at 12:56
SANEF outraged by collapse of journalistic ethics at independent media’s Pretoria News.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mahlatsi Mahlase, South African National Editors Forum (SANEF)
Today at 13:11
Starting leadership training from a younger age
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nobandla Gobodo - Scho’ Youth Development Africa (SYDA)’s Project Manage
Today at 13:35
Mental Health Check-In: Youth & mental health - how they are coping during the COVID pandemic
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nkateko Ndala Magoro
Today at 15:20
Tackling youth unemployment: What works, what doesn't
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Graham - Director at Centre For Social Development In Africa At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 16:10
Hustling to make ends meet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director
Today at 18:09
How is Prof Med is vaccinating its members and the effect of a third on medical schemes Craig Comrie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:48
Sinelizwi Fakade the CEO of Rocky Park Farming Group on helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Youth and politics: 'There is not much that we can celebrate' Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal, says as young people they fight to claim a space in c... 16 June 2021 11:16 AM
The impact of unemployment on social identity of young people Youth Capital project lead Kristal Duncan-Williams says policy implementation falls flat and we need ways to improve the economy. 16 June 2021 10:58 AM
'This is a disaster': What must be done to address SA’s youth unemployment? Ann Bernstein, executive director at the Centre for Development and Enterprise, says young South Africans are desperate to get emp... 16 June 2021 10:56 AM
View all Local
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 11:01 AM
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after m... 15 June 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery. 15 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
View all Africa
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom

16 June 2021 10:27 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Eskom
'Whats Gone Viral'
#EskomLoadShedding

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

RELATED: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge?

South Africans have been going through the winter season while experiencing load shedding.

One young girl is not impressed with the power cuts and has this message for the power utility.

Listen to the full interview below...




