Youth and politics: 'There is not much that we can celebrate'





According to an article in the Mail & Guardian by Dr Paul Kariuki, Democracy Development Programme, South Africa needs more young people in politics.

There is a general sense that traditional politics and representative democracy fails to attract the attention of young people. This is despite knowing that young people, historically, have been at the forefront of bringing about social and political change in pre and post-democracy eras. Yet in the last two decades, young people feel they have been reduced to recipients of decisions rather than shapers of decisions.

The perceived feeling of exclusion has often led to young people seeking alternative means of expressing their frustration and dissatisfaction with government and other forms of authority. When frustration reaches to unbearable proportions, often youth turn to civil disobedience expressed in the form of protests that sometimes turn into violence.

It is critical that young people be included meaningfully in politics and political processes to foster longer-term societal stability and peace to advance the socioeconomic development of the nation.

So then, how can young people be meaningfully involved in politics in South Africa in this new decade?

Action SA member and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Lincoln Machaba and Duncan Mthembu, Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal, have more.

The prospect for young people in South Africa is not looking good. It is us the youth of today to propel what must happen. Lincoln Machaba, DAction SA member and Johannesburg mayoral candidate

I am in Sharpeville trying to make sure that we speak to young people. There is not much that we can celebrate given the situation that we have. Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal

As young people, we fight to claim a space in corporate, politics and municipalities. Young people in the DA are the ones who are capable. If you are in the DA for the money you are in the wrong space. The future is bright for all young people, black, white and Indian in the DA. Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal

