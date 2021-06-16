Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this'
South Africa expelled several Malawian diplomats and gave them three days to leave for allegedly abusing their diplomatic privileges.
According to South Africa’s Ministry of International Relations, the expulsion followed an investigation that revealed the diplomats had been buying duty-free alcohol with cash and then reselling it to retailers.
It has not yet been determined how long the operations, which reportedly involved diplomats from other countries, had been going on. The ministry said a similar action will be taken against those missions if they are found guilty.
The South African Revenue Service estimated that the scandal had resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes every month.
Malawi Information Minister Gospel Kazako sheds light on this.
Malawi has 19-million people and they cannot be described because of what 10 people did. It is something that has happened and we are not happy about it. We are not condoning it.Gospel Kazako, Malawi Information Minister
There are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge us on what the 10 diplomats have done.Gospel Kazako, Malawi Information Minister
