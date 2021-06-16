Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections
In South Africa's last major election in 2019, young voters had the lowest voter turnout than any other demographic.
Voter apathy by young people also fuelled by disillusionment with the country’s political system.
At the launch of this year’s municipal elections, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chair Glen Mashinini said that out of the 15 million eligible voters who are yet to register, about two-thirds were under the age of 30.
Today, a youth-led political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections.
Us the People hopes to attract these youths who do not vote.
Tshireletso Mati, spokesperson of Us the People, joins Clement Manyathela - standing in for Bongani Bingwa - to explain more about the party and why young people should consider them.
The party was formed by the youth... to particularly tackle the issue of the nature of politics in the country... Our politics have been based on dependency on leaders. So we ought to change the thinking of our people. Change politics to go to people's self-reliance, not to rely on leaders for anything.Tshireletso Mati, spokesperson of Us the People
The party believes that existing parties don't have the correct approach to leadership. It says it has the relevant approach to attract young people.
Ours is to make young people aware that if we do not participate in this democratic process, we're going to continue experiencing the harsh conditions we are experiencing...Tshireletso Mati, spokesperson of Us the People
Listen to the full interview below...
