'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema





CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the African National Congress (ANC) government of being responsible for the killing of Hector Peterson because they are refusing to prosecute his killers.

Malema was speaking at the EFF June 16 commemoration outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion.

The school found itself in the centre of controversy after a video emerged of a security guard manhandling a pupil who was wearing an EFF beret.

Malema addressed hundreds of his supporters at the school's main gate.

“Why are they refusing to prosecute those who killed our people and they claim to be a liberation movement that won our liberation. The ANC today has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer, he said.

Malema devoted part of his address to the issue of racism.

“This place is not a school, it’s a crime scene because racism is a crime.”

He also took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of failing to deal with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

“There won’t be any person left in this country all because Ramaphosa wants to make profit.”

Malema also called on members of the party to disregard COVID-19 regulations when they protest outside the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) offices next week Friday.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has used its Youth Day programme to call on young people to recognise their power.

In a virtual event, youth leaders and the party's national leader, John Steenhuisen, appealed to young people to use the power of their vote to effect real change.

"You, the young people of South Africa, may be the generation facing the biggest challenges right now. You're also the generation with the power to do something about it. You have the numbers. You can make a real difference. You need to realise the power you have in this relationship between government and the people," Steenhuisen said.

The party also focussed heavily on the issue of youth unemployment.

"This is the time we're going to talk about how three in four young people are sitting at home with nothing to do. This is the time we need to start having serious conversations about how young people in this country are seeing flames under this ANC government. It's basically 'dala what you must' at this point if you're a young person," added DA youth leader Luyolo Mphithi.

Mphithi also called on young people to get more involved in politics and flex their muscles at the ballot box.

"We cannot be a generation dependent on grants for the rest of our lives. We cannot be spoken about as if we are not in the room. All we ask is for a capable state that will provide the environment for the economy to grow. A government that provides basic services like water and electricity."

📺 [WATCH]



"The situation for young people leaving school seems to be more hopeless than ever before. Unemployment and poverty are at a record high. And crime, gangs and drugs are claiming more of our youth." - @jsteenhuisen



We have a plan to get things done. 🇿🇦#YouthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/EidrjRadZR — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 16, 2021

We can only do this by voting out this pap government. They don't have the answers for this generation. On the 16th and 17th of July I call on all young people to register and vote for a future we can actually imagine. - @LuyoloMphithi #YouthDay2021 pic.twitter.com/grok6RONgp — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) June 16, 2021

This article first appeared on EWN : 'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema