Today at 18:09
Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Pali Lehohla
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : SA entrepreneurs' potential to relieve unemployment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 18:48
Young farmers trying to reach commercial statuses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sinelizwi Fakade - CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Corner - Covid-19 Myths: Will getting the Covid-19 vaccine render your life insurance policy as "null and void" ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Johan van Zyl the owner of Fado Art - how Fado Art started their business from a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johann van Zyl
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study John Perlman talks to Lauren Graham from the University of Johannesburg about what works and what doesn't work when it comes to yo... 16 June 2021 4:31 PM
Youth and politics: 'There is not much that we can celebrate' Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal, says as young people they fight to claim a space in c... 16 June 2021 11:16 AM
The impact of unemployment on social identity of young people Youth Capital project lead Kristal Duncan-Williams says policy implementation falls flat and we need ways to improve the economy. 16 June 2021 10:58 AM
View all Local
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 3:23 PM
'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema Julius Malema was speaking at the EFF June 16 commemoration outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion. 16 June 2021 2:46 PM
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
View all Politics
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
View all Africa
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
View all Opinion
Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study

16 June 2021 4:31 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Unemployment
Youth Employment Scheme
Young People

John Perlman talks to Lauren Graham from the University of Johannesburg about what works and what doesn't work when it comes to youth employment.

Are youth employment programmes are successful?

Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa at the University Of Johannesburg Lauren Graham says youth unemployment has had a long poor history in South Africa.

Speaking to John Perlman, Graham says many young people face a range of barriers when they enter the labour market.

Young people are hard hit, we know they enter the labour market queue at the back with very little experience. Our education system has failed them so they are entering the labour market with limited skills.

Lauren Graham, Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa - University of Johannesburg

We did a study that showed young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work.

Lauren Graham, Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa - University of Johannesburg

What we are seeing from our perspective is that amongst funders and these schemes, the outcome measure is job placement or work placements and that is an easy indicator to use.

Lauren Graham, Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa - University of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below...




