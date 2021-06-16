Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study
Are youth employment programmes are successful?
Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa at the University Of Johannesburg Lauren Graham says youth unemployment has had a long poor history in South Africa.
Speaking to John Perlman, Graham says many young people face a range of barriers when they enter the labour market.
Young people are hard hit, we know they enter the labour market queue at the back with very little experience. Our education system has failed them so they are entering the labour market with limited skills.Lauren Graham, Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa - University of Johannesburg
We did a study that showed young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work.Lauren Graham, Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa - University of Johannesburg
What we are seeing from our perspective is that amongst funders and these schemes, the outcome measure is job placement or work placements and that is an easy indicator to use.Lauren Graham, Director at Centre for Social Development in Africa - University of Johannesburg
Let’s talk youth and moonlighting… Is “securing the bag”:#702TalksYouth #YouthDay #SecuringTheBag #letswalkthetalk— 702 (@Radio702) June 16, 2021
