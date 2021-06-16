From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art





Plant supplier Fado Art has seen phenomenal growth since it started supplying its range of succulents to Checkers.

Before a life-changing call from a senior executive in 2015, Fado founder Johan van Zyl was planting succulents into ceramic pots in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit.

Today, says Checkers, Fado supplies plants to more than 250 of its stores across South Africa.

In the process the home decor company increased its annual turnover by 670% and increased its staff from two people to 50.

Image: Fado Art on Facebook @fadoartcompany

Bruce Whitfield interviews van Zyl on The Money Show.

Around 2014 we started to see in the market that there's a need for more finished, added-value products like plants in nice ceramic pots, a finished gift for someone... Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

It went well beyond expectations and from there we just got more creative, more new ideas... Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

When we started with Checkers it was unreal. I didn't think it was possible for a small company like this to be able to tap into the corporate or bigger market. Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

Starting up was extremely difficult as Fado was launching a new type of concept van Zyl says.

Success came through a process of trail and error, with the Shoprite Group providing guidance.

They allowed us to do trials in stores to see what works, what doesn't and where we have to change stuff to get the ultimate product into the market. Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

We had to look at the clientele... play with the prices... We work out our price ranges to accommodate everyone. Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

It's still a challenge every day to be able to stay on top of the market. Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

We do ranges, so a certain product will only be in store for a couple of weeks. Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

Their products and ideas are 100% South African says van Zyl.

I believe for every young entrepreneur there is an opportunity out there if you keep your quality right, you have a unique product and you deliver a quality service. Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

Listen to the Fado Art success story below:

