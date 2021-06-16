Streaming issues? Report here
Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children. 16 June 2021 8:55 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Johan van Zyl
Shoprite
Bruce Whitfield
Plants
Shoprite Checkers
Checkers
Arabile Gumede
COVID-19
home decor
Fado Art
succulents
plant pots
ceramic pots
plant holders
indoor plants

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Plant supplier Fado Art has seen phenomenal growth since it started supplying its range of succulents to Checkers.

Before a life-changing call from a senior executive in 2015, Fado founder Johan van Zyl was planting succulents into ceramic pots in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit.

Today, says Checkers, Fado supplies plants to more than 250 of its stores across South Africa.

In the process the home decor company increased its annual turnover by 670% and increased its staff from two people to 50.

Image: Fado Art on Facebook @fadoartcompany

Bruce Whitfield interviews van Zyl on The Money Show.

Around 2014 we started to see in the market that there's a need for more finished, added-value products like plants in nice ceramic pots, a finished gift for someone...

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

It went well beyond expectations and from there we just got more creative, more new ideas...

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

When we started with Checkers it was unreal. I didn't think it was possible for a small company like this to be able to tap into the corporate or bigger market.

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

Starting up was extremely difficult as Fado was launching a new type of concept van Zyl says.

Success came through a process of trail and error, with the Shoprite Group providing guidance.

They allowed us to do trials in stores to see what works, what doesn't and where we have to change stuff to get the ultimate product into the market.

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

We had to look at the clientele... play with the prices... We work out our price ranges to accommodate everyone.

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

It's still a challenge every day to be able to stay on top of the market.

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

We do ranges, so a certain product will only be in store for a couple of weeks.

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

Their products and ideas are 100% South African says van Zyl.

I believe for every young entrepreneur there is an opportunity out there if you keep your quality right, you have a unique product and you deliver a quality service.

Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art

Listen to the Fado Art success story below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art




