Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children. 16 June 2021 8:55 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 3:23 PM
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Social media is a spawning ground for mis- and dis-information about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Now the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has stepped in to dispel "news" relating to life insurance policies and vaccination.

Reports that getting vaccinated will render policies null and void because the vaccines are regarded as experimental medicine are inaccurate, says the FSCA.

It is the expectation of the FSCA that taking a Covid-19 vaccine will not lead to cancellation of a policy or the repudiation of a claim. Should there be any further concerns or questions related to such statements, it is recommended that policyholders contact their respective life insurers and/or financial advisors/brokers.

FSCA statement
© ra2studio/123rf.com

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler asked Eugene Strauss (Managing Executive at Absa Life) about the various life insurance vaccine myths doing the rounds.

These include the reported repudiation of a death claim if a client dies as a result of complications from vaccination (because the vaccinations are "not recognized" as having gone through a full trial period).

"This is clearly not the case and we will honour claims in these circumstances" says Strauss.

Knowler also followed up on the rumour that medical aids will require vaccination to continue a client's cover.

This is most definitely not correct at present, responded independent financial advisor and accredited healthcare consultant Alison Botes.

Medical schemes are required by law to cover PMBs (Prescribed Minimum Benefits); they cannot exclude cover due to non-vaccination of a virus... In order for such an exclusion to be valid, the Medical Schemes Act would have to be amended...

Alison Botes, Accredited healthcare consultant

What we should be focusing our attention on, says Knowler, is making sure we are prepared should the virus claim or maim us or our loved ones.

For more detail, listen to the discussion below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)




