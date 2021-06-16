Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children. 16 June 2021 8:55 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
View all Local
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 3:23 PM
View all Politics
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
View all Africa
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"

16 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
SMEs
small business
Allon Raiz
entrepreneurs
Raizcorp
red tape
Arabile Gumede
SSME
business policy

Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).

It's easy to say entrepreneurs have the ability to relieve South Africa's record unemployment rate.

But have they been given the right tools or environment to thrive?

On the one hand government is trying very hard to boost entrepreneurship but on the other it is obviously failing says Allon Raiz (CEO of Raizcorp).

Image: Domenico Mattei on Pixabay

Raiz says it's an issue of how policies are being designed.

He highlights the SSME (small, medium and micro-enterprises) policy and the current focus on what he calls "one-man bands" as particularly problematic.

Anyone listening who's started and grown a business will know that when they were a micro-business the issues were very different as they grew this to a small business, to a medium-size business.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

They're all part of the same policy and there's already the problem. The people making these policies obviously don't understand what the journey of an entrepreneur is.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

If he were in a position to draw up policy constrained by limited budget, he would certainly focus on the ten-person operation rather than the one-person outfit says Raiz.

That has a far higher potential to grow and to employ people.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

My assessment is that the people making the policies have never been entrepreneurs! They are politicians who have read some documents or been informed by people who are academic... so these policies are built from a really ignorant point of view, in my opinion.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

Setting up a business is one thing he says, but continuing to comply with regulations is something small businesses without the necessary resources struggle to do.

Our government talks about loving entrepreneurs and wanting entrepreneurship but we've seen from all sorts of reports from the World Economic Forum and various other organisations, how difficult is a) to start a business in this country and b) to keep up with the regulations...

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

You need to have an MBA to just understand the regulations and most entrepreneurs are just trying to make ends meet and get their businesses off the ground.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

Including people who understand the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would make a huge difference Raiz emphasizes.

Listen to the Raiz CEO's argument in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"




16 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
SMEs
small business
Allon Raiz
entrepreneurs
Raizcorp
red tape
Arabile Gumede
SSME
business policy

More from Business

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM

Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers

16 June 2021 5:12 PM

Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hustles, as well as a study Henley conducted looking into the sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist

15 June 2021 7:25 PM

As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

15 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success'

15 June 2021 2:56 PM

Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so far done, and that they have been granted authorisation to establish the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF

9 June 2021 7:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections

16 June 2021 3:23 PM

Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema

16 June 2021 2:46 PM

Julius Malema was speaking at the EFF June 16 commemoration outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries

15 June 2021 3:54 PM

ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party of their provident and unemployment insurance funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues

15 June 2021 12:48 PM

Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after months of salaries paid late. They have not even received payment for work done in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later

14 June 2021 5:46 PM

Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC top 6 meeting with MKMVA, MK Council collapses over order to disband

14 June 2021 1:22 PM

Eyewitness News understands the meeting fell apart shortly after it started, with the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe, and others questioning why their structure was being disbanded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

10 June 2021 7:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy

10 June 2021 12:48 PM

In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impartiality and independence prescribed by the country’s Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away

Local

Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study

Local

Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections

Politics

EWN Highlights

20 burnt bodies of suspected 'zama-zamas' found in Orkney

16 June 2021 6:47 PM

'This could've been done earlier': MAC on level 3 lockdown announcement

16 June 2021 4:28 PM

'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema

16 June 2021 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA