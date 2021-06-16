'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
While the latest Stats SA figures show South Africa's unemployment rate increased just slightly to 32.6% in the first quarter, it's the jobless youth facing the most dire consequences.
Young people aged 15-24 and 25-34 recorded the highest unemployment rates of 63,3% and 41,3% respectively.
The youth jobless rate read as per the expanded definition is now at a staggering 74.7%.
On Youth Day, former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla discusses possible remedies on The Money Show.
It's a subject he addresses in an opinion piece published on IOL - Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa?
Dr Lehohla is an Executive Committee Member of Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030 which sketches scenarios for a socially cohesive country, asking if this could be achieved by 2030.
The Indlulamithi Barometer places South Africa in the Gwara Gwara scenario – a society in a false new dawn.
We have regressed - if you look at #FeesMustFall, it was the same thing as June 16th. So we haven't tackled what needs to be tackled.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General
If you pay for all of them and give them the assignment to design the future of this country, you will actually get a socially compact nation. That's the only space in South Africa where people - black, white, Indian and coloured - are represented in adequate numbers to make a change.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General
Dr Lehohla says what has happened to the country's youth is a serious injustice.
They say 'let the youth be entrepreneurial, let the youth work harder...' Surely, if there are systemic errors in the system, the youth cannot achieve that! It's impossible!Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General
They have been tinkering around the margins of this issue of youth unemployment. What is worse, the share of employment of the youth has been eaten up by the elders.Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General
Almost 2 million of the jobs that used to be in favour of youth... now have been transferred to the adult population which is 35 and above...Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General
Listen to Dr Lehohla's thoughts on how South Africa's tertiary education system should work:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
Source : GCIS.
