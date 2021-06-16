Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers





Do people take on second jobs as a way to advance in their respective careers or a means to generate more income in a tough job market and shrinking economy?

How does one go about getting started with finding a side hustle and balancing it with their main job?

Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hustles, as well as a study Henley conducted looking into the sector.

Side hustling is doing something you're pretty fairly passionate about or normally, something that you're interested in... and you build up some revenue over time. Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa Dean and Director

Side-hustling has been deeply stigmatised... and we didn't feel like it was right because it turns out, side hustling is very beneficial to organisations for a number of reasons. Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa Dean and Director

Foster-Pedley also talks about the benefits of side hustling.

