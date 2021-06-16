Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away
CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom board chair and businessman Jabu Mabuza has passed away.
Mabuza had a long career in business, starting as a taxi owner in the 1980s. In recent years he served as Eskom Acting CEO and Chairperson, group CEO of Tsogo Sun and chair of the Telkom board.
The news of his passing was announced on Wednesday evening.
He is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children.
More to follow.
