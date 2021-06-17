COVID-19: South Africa records 13,246 new cases and 132 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 13,246 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,774,312.

One hundred and thirty-six more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,223 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the recovery front, 1,620,317 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 91,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,965,812 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.