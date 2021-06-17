Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

RELATED: Video of taxi not stopping at traffic light causing fatal accident goes viral

What is the proper etiquette for the armrests?

A United flight bound for Las Vegas had to be rerouted after two male passengers engaged in a physical altercation over the 'elbow placement' on armrests.

Luckily, the two men were not seriously injured.

On my first flight in 15 months, of course we were rerouted back to the gate because two passengers got into a physical altercation over elbow placement upon arm rests. pic.twitter.com/YBAV1iG2Fk — Jack Krawczyk (@JackK) June 13, 2021

Look, the rules are simple:

Aisle gets the leg room.

Window seat gets the window.

Middle seat gets two armrests.



So it has always been, so it shall always be.



Figure it out, people. — 🔥 Lucky Dog Hot Sauce 🔥 (@LuckyDogHotSaus) June 14, 2021

Listen to what else has gone viral: