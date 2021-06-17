Streaming issues? Report here
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate

17 June 2021 8:41 AM
by Zanele Zama
What is the proper etiquette for the armrests?

A United flight bound for Las Vegas had to be rerouted after two male passengers engaged in a physical altercation over the 'elbow placement' on armrests.

Luckily, the two men were not seriously injured.

Listen to what else has gone viral:




