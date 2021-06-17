Video of taxi not stopping at traffic light causing fatal accident goes viral
A video of a taxi driver entering a traffic circle without observing and got hit by an oncoming truck has gone viral.
Unfortunately, the accident resulted in seven people losing their lives.
Warning the video contains some graphic scenes.
Taxi drivers must fall #Tembisa10 pic.twitter.com/CXfhYbVzzp— Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) June 15, 2021
