Video of taxi not stopping at traffic light causing fatal accident goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

RELATED: Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate

A video of a taxi driver entering a traffic circle without observing and got hit by an oncoming truck has gone viral.

Unfortunately, the accident resulted in seven people losing their lives.

Warning the video contains some graphic scenes.

Listen to what else has gone viral: