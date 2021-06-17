EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has yet again stirred controversy, this time, over his utterances on South Africa's vaccine rollout and lockdown regulations.

Malema addressed a huge crowd of supporters outside Uitsig High School in Centurion during the EFF's Youth Day rally.

He slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac vaccines along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already being administered in South Africa.

We don't listen to what Ramaphosa says about coronavirus, we don't comply with nonsense he says about corona until he gives us vaccines... Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema

He also told supporters that the party would march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) offies next week Friday calling them to approve the Russian and Chinese vaccines.

He added that lockdown regulations would not deter them:

No one is going to stop us. No lockdown nonsense regulations are going to stop us. Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema

These utterances are in direct contradiction to what Malema had been saying up until yesterday, urging the public to adhere to restrictions, calling for schools to close and for elections to be postponed.

Clement Manyathela opened the floor on the open lines for callers to give their input on what Malema said.

There are other ways to hold government accountable. To put people's lives at risk... and he's not going to do that. He's going to respect the regulations. He'll be there in his beautiful house, safe at home. It's the people shouting there, who have been listening to the contradictory messages over the last few months who are now going to disregard the regulations because their CIC said so. Clement Manyathela, Host of The Clement Manyathela Show

How do you want kids to stay at home... but you want their parents to disregard regualtions and bring the same virus back home and infect their children? Clement Manyathela, Host of The Clement Manyathela Show

Here's what callers had to say...

South Africans are able to think independently and rationally, they know what to take and what to not take. So, that was just political grandstanding... Custas, Caller

Malema has a lot of influence, we know that. If he says people mustn't comply, you can't just say South Africans will make up their minds. There are people who will follow Malema to the death... Malema is wrong... He's inciting people to disregard the laws of lockdown. A case must be opened against Malema for doing such a thing man. Aubrey, Caller

Listen to the full open line below...