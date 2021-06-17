EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to ask court to the extend commission until end September
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:16
EWN: WHO Africa briefing on resurgence of covid-19 cases on the continent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 15:20
The Pietermaritzburg High Court expected to hear the case against Msunduzi Municipality on its management of the New England Road landfill site.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lloyd Lotz - SAHRC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head
Today at 15:50
Property Feature: Occupational Rent best explained for buyers and sellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Jacobs - Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group
Today at 16:10
Skills you need after graduating apart from your degree.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
What to expect from the National Arts Festival's countrywide programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Monica Newton- National Arts Festival CEO
Today at 17:10
Ramaphosa should’ve imposed stricter lockdown measures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
New study using the MeerKAT radio telescope produces striking image showing a combination of cosmic features never before seen
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Tribute to Jabu Mabuza ( CART ARY5 - 6'52'' - Jabu Mabuza)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jabu Mabuza - Ceo Initiative at ...
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : 7 things I do to help with mental fitness while building things & working
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:07
Medcical Scheme, ProfMed vaccinating its members and share tips on dealing with COvid-19's third wave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'

17 June 2021 11:38 AM
by Radio 702
Tags:
EFF leader Julius Malema
Lockdown

Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac vaccines along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already being administered in South Africa.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has yet again stirred controversy, this time, over his utterances on South Africa's vaccine rollout and lockdown regulations.

Malema addressed a huge crowd of supporters outside Uitsig High School in Centurion during the EFF's Youth Day rally.

He slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac vaccines along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already being administered in South Africa.

We don't listen to what Ramaphosa says about coronavirus, we don't comply with nonsense he says about corona until he gives us vaccines...

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema

He also told supporters that the party would march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) offies next week Friday calling them to approve the Russian and Chinese vaccines.

He added that lockdown regulations would not deter them:

No one is going to stop us. No lockdown nonsense regulations are going to stop us.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema

These utterances are in direct contradiction to what Malema had been saying up until yesterday, urging the public to adhere to restrictions, calling for schools to close and for elections to be postponed.

Clement Manyathela opened the floor on the open lines for callers to give their input on what Malema said.

There are other ways to hold government accountable. To put people's lives at risk... and he's not going to do that. He's going to respect the regulations. He'll be there in his beautiful house, safe at home. It's the people shouting there, who have been listening to the contradictory messages over the last few months who are now going to disregard the regulations because their CIC said so.

Clement Manyathela, Host of The Clement Manyathela Show

How do you want kids to stay at home... but you want their parents to disregard regualtions and bring the same virus back home and infect their children?

Clement Manyathela, Host of The Clement Manyathela Show

Here's what callers had to say...

South Africans are able to think independently and rationally, they know what to take and what to not take. So, that was just political grandstanding...

Custas, Caller

Malema has a lot of influence, we know that. If he says people mustn't comply, you can't just say South Africans will make up their minds. There are people who will follow Malema to the death... Malema is wrong... He's inciting people to disregard the laws of lockdown. A case must be opened against Malema for doing such a thing man.

Aubrey, Caller

Listen to the full open line below...




