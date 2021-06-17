Zondo seeking to extend state capture inquiry term to September
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he would be applying to the High Court on Thursday to extend his term to the end of September.
Zondo said that he was looking at the end of June for President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify.
But if the High Court granted him more time, he would hear the president and five other crucial witnesses in July.
He said that those witnesses included the alleged looting of the State Security Agency and former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.
"In the course of this morning, I will sign the affidavit that forms part of the application papers that must be lodged in the High Court where the commission will ask the High Court for an extension of time. We're going to ask for an extension of time from the end of June up to the end of September," Deputy Chief Justice Zondo said.
Zondo added that he would not end the work of the commission in an irresponsible manner just to satisfy those who said that it should conclude its work.
"I'm going to repeat that. I will not end the work of the commission in an irresponsible manner because I want to satisfy those who demand that the commission should finish. Secondly, to complete oral evidence, we will act properly, we will act in a responsible manner, we will not act in a haphazard manner or abruptly."
He again commended the staff of the commission and the legal fraternity who had appeared in the evenings and holidays when they were asked to.
WATCH: Zondo Inquiry resumes with Anoj Singh testimony
