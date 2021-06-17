Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale
Honorary professor, businessman and activist Bonang Mohale joins Clement Manyathela to share his favourite music and his fondest lifetime memories. He also shares what the purpose of the current stage of his life is.
He also paid tribute to his mentor Jabu Mabuza, who passed away yesterday.
I cry with one eye because only yesterday evening the family called me on their way to the hospital and the news broke. He p[assed at such a tender age of 63. He led the boards of no less than 15 entities.Bonang Mohale, Business executive
I credit photography for having allowed me to pay lobola for Susan when I was 17 years old. I met this woman and she agreed to be my wife, I don't know what was on her mind. In August we would be married for 41 years. This is the best decision in my entire life.Bonang Mohale, Business executive
I was brought up by my grandmother. I became debt-free when I turned 40. In the township, all the houses looked the same. I applied to Wits even though it was classified as a white university. I told the dean, Phillip Tobias, that I wanted to make as much money as possible within a short space of time.Bonang Mohale, Business executive
IT is not about sharing the little money Suzan and I have made, it is about being able to present a role model. I heard Lot Ndlovu on the radio and wanted to be like him. So I decided to do a management course. It is the second-best decision I ever made, to leave medicine and become a managerBonang Mohale, Business executive
My grandmother used to say we have to follow the inspiration of people who have started these businesses. When one burns the midnight oil, one gains entry into the world of wisdomBonang Mohale, Business executive
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Lifestyle
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge?
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".Read More
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.Read More