Ramaphosa praises late Jabu Mabuza as a 'monumental figure' in SA
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he was saddened by the passing of Jabu Mabuza, adding that he was a monumental figure on so many terrains.
Mabuza passed away on Wednesday following COVID-19 complications.
He was 63.
Ramaphosa said that COVID-19 had once again struck deep, hard and indiscriminately to deprive the nation of one of its finest and most inspiring compatriots.
The president's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale: "Jabu Mabuza was a monumental figure on so many terrains of our national life. He provided inspirational leadership to many from Daveyton, where he started his illustrious career as a taxi driver, to Davos, where he made his presence and values felt in global debates."
Jabu Mabuza was a monumental figure on so many terrains of our national life. He provided inspiration and leadership to many, from Daveyton, where he started his illustrious career as a taxi driver, to Davos where he made his presence and values felt in global debates. pic.twitter.com/HpZRxyeaK7— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 17, 2021
Mabuza also served as the Eskom board chairperson before stepping down last year.
The power utility's spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom wished to convey heartfelt condolences on the untimely passing of Jabu Mabuza, the former chairman of Eskom. Mr Mabuza led Eskom during one of the most difficult periods in the organisation's history."
