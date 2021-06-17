How Digital Vibes invoiced R1.1 million for NHI mascot
The investigation by Daily Maverick's investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh into the Digital Vibes and the Health Department has uncovered money dodgy dealings.
In the latest findings, Myburgh found that at least R23-million of the R150 million scandal can be linked-to contracts related to National Health Insurance (NHI).
Myburgh talks to Ray White about what they uncovered.
Pelo is the latest discovery in our digital vibes investigation. It appears that the department in the earlier phases of the digital vibes contract, they (Digital Vibes) did various NHI projects and one of them was creating and delivering an animated mascot for the department.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maverick
They didn't create it themselves, they were invoiced by an animation studio, the studio charged R300,000 but Digital Vibes billed the Department R1.1 million.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative Journalist - Daily Maveric
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged involvement with Digital vibes.
Listen to the full interview below...
