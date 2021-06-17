Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
EWN: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to ask court to the extend commission until end September
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:16
EWN: WHO Africa briefing on resurgence of covid-19 cases on the continent
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 15:20
The Pietermaritzburg High Court expected to hear the case against Msunduzi Municipality on its management of the New England Road landfill site.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lloyd Lotz - SAHRC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head
Today at 15:50
Property Feature: Occupational Rent best explained for buyers and sellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Jacobs - Northern Region Manager at Rawson Property Group
Today at 16:10
Skills you need after graduating apart from your degree.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen - Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:20
What to expect from the National Arts Festival's countrywide programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Monica Newton- National Arts Festival CEO
Today at 17:10
Ramaphosa should’ve imposed stricter lockdown measures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
New study using the MeerKAT radio telescope produces striking image showing a combination of cosmic features never before seen
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Tribute to Jabu Mabuza ( CART ARY5 - 6'52'' - Jabu Mabuza)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jabu Mabuza - Ceo Initiative at ...
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle : 7 things I do to help with mental fitness while building things & working
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:07
Medcical Scheme, ProfMed vaccinating its members and share tips on dealing with COvid-19's third wave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Comrie - CEO at Profmed
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears

17 June 2021 1:06 PM
by Nthakoana Ngatane
Tags:
State Capture
Anoj Singh
state capture inquiry
Zondo commission
South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica)

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) stripped Singh of his membership of the professional body after he was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges, including dishonesty and gross negligence.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet and Eskom CFO Anoj Singh said that he did not participate in the proceedings of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) when he was charged with negligence because his lawyers advised him not to participate.

Saica stripped Singh of his membership of the professional body after he was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges, including dishonesty and gross negligence.

He is back at the state capture commission.

One of the transactions was the 1,064 locomotives tender that ballooned from R39 billion to R54 billion and was approved by the board without ministerial consent.

Executives, including Singh and former CEO, Brian Molefe, dismissed it as unforeseen currency fluctuations.

But Saica said that Singh ought to have made provision for that escalation as a CFO.

The sanction that was imposed was that you were excluded from membership of Saica, correct? I wanted to ask you, why is that you didn't participate in these proceedings?" evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh asked Singh.

"Mr Chair, I think I've been asked this question before and it was on legal advice that we did not participate in it," Singh replied.

Earlier, Singh denied that he took part in arranging meetings between Salim Essa, his consultancy Trillian and McKinsey.

He was shown an email in which he confirmed a meeting of December 2012 but he said that he did not recall attending that meeting.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears




Illegal mining - 20 die in suspected gas explosion. Should sector be formalised?

17 June 2021 2:13 PM

David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher says the government needs to move away from the position that every problem in South Africa needs policing, this actually needs regulation and legislation.

Read More arrow_forward

How Digital Vibes invoiced R1.1 million for NHI mascot

17 June 2021 1:47 PM

Ray White speaks to Daily Maverick's investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about their latest report on Digital Vibes.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa praises late Jabu Mabuza as a 'monumental figure' in SA

17 June 2021 12:51 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that COVID-19 had once again struck deep, hard and indiscriminately to deprive the nation of one of its finest and most inspiring compatriots.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 third wave will be worse than previous two waves - Sama

17 June 2021 12:17 PM

South African Medical Association (Sama) chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said that government's heightened level three lockdown measures had come way too late.

Read More arrow_forward

Zondo seeking to extend state capture inquiry term to September

17 June 2021 11:20 AM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he was looking at the end of June for President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify but if the High Court granted him more time, he would hear the president and five other crucial witnesses in July.

Read More arrow_forward

Video of taxi not stopping at traffic light causing fatal accident goes viral

17 June 2021 8:58 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,246 new cases and 132 deaths

17 June 2021 6:41 AM

The Health Department says 1,965,812 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away

16 June 2021 8:55 PM

Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children.

Read More arrow_forward

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM

Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

