Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works
According to David Jacobs, Gauteng regional sales manager for the Rawson Property Group, the occupational rent clause is one of the most frequently misunderstood parts of property sales agreements.
Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case of unexpected changes to the transfer timeline.
Ownership and occupation of a property are not the same thing. Occupation takes place on a specific date agreed on by the buyer and the seller. Transfer of ownership, on the other hand, can be affected by conveyancing challenges or delays at the Deeds Office and can be difficult to pin down to a reliable date in advance.
As a result, Jacobs says it’s not uncommon for buyers to move into a property before the transfer is complete, or for sellers to remain resident for a while after ownership has been transferred. This is when occupational rent comes into play.
Jacobs joins John Perlman to expand on the topic.
It is often misunderstood I think because upfront agreements aren't really made and people don't understand what it actually means.David Jacobs, Gauteng Regional sales manager - Rawson Property Group
When the sale of a property takes place, it's really impossible to understand when transfer of a property takes place... so that makes it quite complicated, because, at some point in time, someone has taken up occupation and the legal occupation has changed and there's a rental amount payable for that period until transfer takes place.David Jacobs, Gauteng Regional sales manager - Rawson Property Group
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Lifestyle
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences
Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme.Read More
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale
The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same.Read More
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge?
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More