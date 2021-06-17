National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences





The National Arts Festival's (NAF) countrywide programme kicks off today, 17 June 2021.

As many people can't visit Makhanda in the Eastern Cape during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the support of Standard Bank, the NAF will take the festival to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Durban from 17 June until 4 July 2021, with a hybrid comedy show on 10 July.

The shows selected for these events include a lineup of new theatre releases; performances by the 2020 Standard Bank Young Artists; and a programme of jazz as part of the annual Standard Bank Jazz Festival.

Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme.

#StandardBankPresents is here! Join us as we go #beyond11daysofamazing



Durban, we're coming to Seabrooke's Theatre. Music-lovers, this one's for you.



For our full programme and bookings, visit https://t.co/BC7xNBsMIE



For more info on what to expect: https://t.co/bhNQl6udrM pic.twitter.com/s9KXaPRB95 — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 17, 2021

Our live performances will continue within the new Level 3 legislation framework. Our Covid protocols will be strictly enforced but there are now even fewer tickets so please book now to avoid disappointment — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) June 17, 2021

We're doing different and very interesting things in 2021. It's that kind of year, so we thought we'd adjust. Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO

Newton explains that, in adherence to COVID-19 regulations, all their live events will accommodate a small number of attendees.

We hope it'll still be great, still amazing and still providing the best-available platform for artists to express themselves and to meet audiences and we're doing an online festival this year from the 8th to 31st of July. We found a new and very engaged and interested audience online last year... Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO

Listen to the full interview below...