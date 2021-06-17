Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power
Business Unity SA (Busa) has described Jabu Mabuza's death as a tragic and devastating loss for business in South Africa.
This has been echoed by various leading business figures.
RELATED: Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications
The former Eskom chairperson died on Wednesday aged 63.
He had suffered complications after contracting Covid-19.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the man Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) calls "a giant".
She recalls Mabuza's unwavering commitment to South Africa as the extent of state capture became apparent.
In our darkest hours as a country... it was Jabu who rallied business, who convened crucial conversations with key government leaders and who - time and time again - spoke truth to power about the reality that our country faced and the leadership that time demanded.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
When we needed Jabu to speak with rating agencies or to attend investment road shows we could always count on him... He'd be there with his broad national insight, wonderful sense of humour and of course his colourful hats.Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha was a journalist at the time Mabuza rose to public prominence during the dying days of the Zuma administration.
Mantshantsha says the former chair got the ball rolling to expose corruption at Eskom.
The arrival of Jabu Mabuza at Eskom as chairman in 2018 heralded a massive change... He took over the clean-up with gusto and did everything that he could to restore governance and transparency and public trust in the organisation's leadership.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
On 702 this morning, Professor Bonang Mohale (non-executive chair of Bidvest) also paid tribute to Mabuza and his contribution to bringing South Africa back from the brink.
The Free State University Chancellor recounts Mabuza's achievements and how he persuaded Mohale to come out of early "retirement" to join Business Leadership SA as CEO.
He accomplished so much. He was the president of Business Unity South Africa at the same time that we asked him to be president of the CEO Initiative and chairman of Business Leadership South Africa because we wanted big business to speak with one voice.Bonang Mohale, Independent non-executive chair - Bidvest
Listen to the Mabuza tributes in the audio below:
The Money Show also plays out a very personal interview with Jabu Mabuza from 2016:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power
Source : blsa.org.za
More from Business
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'
The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.Read More
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art
'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.Read More
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.Read More
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers
Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hustles, as well as a study Henley conducted looking into the sector.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist
As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA.Read More
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.Read More
YWBN Bank founder: 'We're not putting in money but working to make it a success'
Nthabeleng Likotsi says one of the conditions of being granted a licence is to appoint auditors and a board, which they have so far done, and that they have been granted authorisation to establish the bank.Read More
More from Politics
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'
The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.Read More
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement'
Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russian Sputnik and Chinese Sinovac vaccines along with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines already being administered in South Africa.Read More
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).Read More
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.Read More
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections
Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections.Read More
'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema
Julius Malema was speaking at the EFF June 16 commemoration outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion.Read More
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries
ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party of their provident and unemployment insurance funds.Read More
Frustrated ANC employees want plan from party to address salary issues
Employees at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, as well as in provincial and regional offices have planned lunchtime pickets after months of salaries paid late. They have not even received payment for work done in May.Read More
President Thabo Mbeki sacks Deputy President Jacob Zuma ... 16 years later
Political analyst Aubrey Matshiqi says what mattered then was that Mbeki was seen as the head of a conspiracy against Zuma.Read More
More from Opinion
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'
The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.Read More
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).Read More
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF
Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE.Read More
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More