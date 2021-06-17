Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power





Business Unity SA (Busa) has described Jabu Mabuza's death as a tragic and devastating loss for business in South Africa.

This has been echoed by various leading business figures.

The former Eskom chairperson died on Wednesday aged 63.

He had suffered complications after contracting Covid-19.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the man Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) calls "a giant".

She recalls Mabuza's unwavering commitment to South Africa as the extent of state capture became apparent.

In our darkest hours as a country... it was Jabu who rallied business, who convened crucial conversations with key government leaders and who - time and time again - spoke truth to power about the reality that our country faced and the leadership that time demanded. Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

When we needed Jabu to speak with rating agencies or to attend investment road shows we could always count on him... He'd be there with his broad national insight, wonderful sense of humour and of course his colourful hats. Nicky Newton-King, Former JSE CEO

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha was a journalist at the time Mabuza rose to public prominence during the dying days of the Zuma administration.

Mantshantsha says the former chair got the ball rolling to expose corruption at Eskom.

The arrival of Jabu Mabuza at Eskom as chairman in 2018 heralded a massive change... He took over the clean-up with gusto and did everything that he could to restore governance and transparency and public trust in the organisation's leadership. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

On 702 this morning, Professor Bonang Mohale (non-executive chair of Bidvest) also paid tribute to Mabuza and his contribution to bringing South Africa back from the brink.

The Free State University Chancellor recounts Mabuza's achievements and how he persuaded Mohale to come out of early "retirement" to join Business Leadership SA as CEO.

He accomplished so much. He was the president of Business Unity South Africa at the same time that we asked him to be president of the CEO Initiative and chairman of Business Leadership South Africa because we wanted big business to speak with one voice. Bonang Mohale, Independent non-executive chair - Bidvest

