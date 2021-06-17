Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost
It's not easy building a business.
Being an entrepreneur requires a particular skill set and mental fitness is not least among them, says Nic Haralambous.
The side hustle expert shares seven quickfire tips he uses to help with mental fitness:
• I have stopped being busy for the sake of being busy (No more virtue-signalling busyness)
• If there is nothing to be done, I don't feel guilty for doing nothing (Just settle down and do nothing for an hour)
• I obsess about the work itself, not the output of the work (If you enjoy the work it doesn't matter what the output is like)
• I've shifted how my ego is fed from being right, to learning (I feel good when I learn)
• I focus on being prolific, not perfect (Nobody is really a perfectionist)
• I say "no" to more things than I say "yes" to
• I've started thinking long term (5+ years) about projects I start
Use this mindset to ward off the mid-year slump says Haralambous.
We're in the middle of June; it's the middle of the year; it feels like you've been working for two years and you've still got six months of the year to go...Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
For more detail, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost
