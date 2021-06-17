Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ken Forrester - co-founder and Chair at Chenin Blanc Association (CBA)
No Items to show
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up'

17 June 2021 8:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Profmed
COVID-19
vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine rollout
Third wave
Covid-19 third wave
Craig Comrie
fourth wave

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie.
© Dan Magiore/123rf

The view's been expressed many times recently that South Africa's third wave of Covid-19 infections is proving to be worse than the first and second waves.

Are we headed to a Covid-19 vaccine disaster in South Africa?

Bruce Whitfield puts a listener's question to the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie.

RELATED: Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

We're certainly headed for a fourth and a fifth wave if the vaccine rollout is not speeded up, is Comrie's response.

The numbers show that the third wave is going to be even worse than the second wave - the next few weeks will tell, but I think we're probably in the peak of the third wave over the next two or three days.

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

I think we're too slow to correct where we come across the obstacles. It is a leadership lesson.

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

One thing we need to learn is that we can't keep on holding on to one supplier of vaccines - we need to be considering the Sputniks, the Sinopharm... and not just narrow it down to an AstraZeneca or even a Johnson & Johnson.

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

Craig Comrie, CEO - Profmed

Comrie acknowledges that there has been some progress, for instance opening up walk-in facilities.

He says Profmed has formed a team tasked with checking whether each member and beneficiary over 60 is registered for vaccination and able to reach their designated site.

The company has partnered with some of the providers to make sure that they get vaccines to the homes of those who are not mobile.

Listen to the interview with Comrie below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up'




