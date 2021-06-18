COVID-19: South Africa records 11,767 new cases and 100 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 11,767 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,786,079.
One hundred more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 58,323 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 13,246 new cases and 132 deaths**
On the recovery front, 1,623,319 people have recuperated so far placing the recovery rate at 90,39%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,974,099 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
17 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/4JBmirJyL8— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 17, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anyaivanova/anyaivanova2005/anyaivanova200500174/148128928-doctor-shows-rapid-laboratory-covid-19-test-for-detection-of-igm-and-igg-antibodies-to-novel-coronav.jpg
