Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Random Act of Kindness interview
Tribute to Kenneth Kaunda
The CM sing-off
Relationships and sex focus- Prejudice and Dating
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Teacher union: 75% of our members say they will take the vaccine

18 June 2021 8:12 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa Naptosa
Basil Manuel
Naptosa
teacher unions
Covid-19 vaccination

Arabile Gumede talks to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about the arrival of 300,000 vaccines for teachers.

The Health Department says 300,000 vaccines targeted for teachers will arrive today.

Teachers unions have been calling for teachers to be vaccinated as schools experienced a spike in Covid-19 infections.

National Professional Teachers Organisation (Naptsa) executive director Basil Manuel tells Arabile Gumede that 300,000 doses will not cover the entire teacher and education cohort.

With the 300,000 we have to start somewhere, we need to have a plan and hopefully within the next couple of weeks will be covered.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

This is about mental health and people's feeling of safety.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

Manuel says every district will have one to three vaccine sites and schools have been given dates on when to go for their jabs.

We are still talking to some of our doubters. 75% of our members said they will take the vaccine, the other 15% were on the fence.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

Listen to the full interview below...




