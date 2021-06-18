Gauteng Health suspends hospital visits
Gauteng Health Department has temporarily suspended visiting hours to all Gauteng public healthcare facilities.
The department says the Covid-19 third wave has put health facilities under extreme pressure.
For now, only one visitor would be permitted in exceptional cases.
The province currently accounts for the highest number of new daily Covid-19 infections in the country, with over 7,000 cases recorded over the last 24-hour cycle.
The province is currently the epicentre of the third wave.
