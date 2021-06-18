WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special
RELATED: Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate
Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown are celebrating Black fathers.
In an OWN special, _Honoring Our Kings, Celebrating Black Fatherhood, _the media mogul talks to various black fathers about their role as fathers. They also reflect on the power and symbolic meaning of that title.
So with this special we are honoring the full, broad, deep, and wide reality of Black fatherhood. Hope you can join me and the phenomenal @SterlingKBrown this Tuesday 6/15 at 9|8c on @OWNTV as we honor our kings. pic.twitter.com/CvE4Ddt87n— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 14, 2021
