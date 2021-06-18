WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Mental Health Check-In: Loneliness and isolation
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Candice Cohen - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 13:41
Movies with Hugh
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:52
Sardine Run 2021
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Ryan Daly - Marine Scientist at Oceanographic Research Institute
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Tshepo Mazibuko
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Tshepo Mazibuko
Today at 14:35
#702Unplugged with former finalist on MNET's, The Voice SA, Keanu Harker
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Keanu Harker
Today at 15:16
NEHAWU Calls government to have an aggressive COVID-19 educational awareness program targeted at citizens.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zola Saphetha - NEHAWU General Secretary
Today at 15:20
[EXPLAINER] LIVE briefing #VaccineRolloutSA by Acting Minister of Health, Mammoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 15:50
The South African Military Health Service to assist with the Covid emergency in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Vaccinations of those in the education sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...
Today at 16:20
The effect of the lockdown bans on the wine industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Maryna Calow - Communications Manager of Wines of South Africa and industry spokesperson
Today at 17:20
The City of Johannesburg today officially opened the Protea Glen Fire Station.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ken Forrester - co-founder and Chair at Chenin Blanc Association (CBA)
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
School principal shot dead at Finetown school It's understood that the shooting happened at Buyani Primary in Finetown on Friday morning. 18 June 2021 10:11 AM
Gauteng Health suspends hospital visits The province is currently the epicentre of the Covid-19 third wave. 18 June 2021 8:33 AM
Teacher union: 75% of our members say they will take the vaccine Arabile Gumede talks to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about the arrival of 300,000 vaccines for teachers. 18 June 2021 8:12 AM
View all Local
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Politics
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
View all Africa
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special

18 June 2021 9:03 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Oprah Winfrey
'Whats Gone Viral'

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown are celebrating Black fathers.

In an OWN special, _Honoring Our Kings, Celebrating Black Fatherhood, _the media mogul talks to various black fathers about their role as fathers. They also reflect on the power and symbolic meaning of that title.

Listen to what else has gone viral:




18 June 2021 9:03 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Oprah Winfrey
'Whats Gone Viral'

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
