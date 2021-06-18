Gauteng residents urged to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as infections rise
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says many people in Gauteng are ignoring health protocols.
Kubayi Ngubane urged South Africa's particularly Gauteng residents to adhere to Covid-19 protocols. The province has recorded over 7,000 infections in the last reporting cycle.
Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt has more details.
RELATED: Gauteng Health suspends hospital visits
The minister addresses concerns from the public in general with regards to South Africa's sluggish rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She also touched on Covid-19 management, in Gauteng, she addressed issues with regards to a massive spike in cases being registered there.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Government calls on SANDF to help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 third wave
Gauteng has recorded 7,502 new coronavirus infections in the previous reporting period.Read More
School principal shot dead at Finetown school
It's understood that the shooting happened at Buyani Primary in Finetown on Friday morning.Read More
Gauteng Health suspends hospital visits
The province is currently the epicentre of the Covid-19 third wave.Read More
Teacher union: 75% of our members say they will take the vaccine
Arabile Gumede talks to Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel about the arrival of 300,000 vaccines for teachers.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 11,767 new cases and 100 deaths
The Health Department says 1,974,099 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie.Read More
Illegal mining - 20 die in suspected gas explosion. Should sector be formalised?
David van Wyk, Benchmarks Foundation chief researcher says the government needs to move away from the position that every problem in South Africa needs policing, this actually needs regulation and legislation.Read More
How Digital Vibes invoiced R1.1 million for NHI mascot
Ray White speaks to Daily Maverick's investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about their latest report on Digital Vibes.Read More
Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) stripped Singh of his membership of the professional body after he was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges, including dishonesty and gross negligence.Read More