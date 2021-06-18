Government calls on SANDF to help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 third wave
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that SANDF medical personnel will help with the COVID-19 response in Gauteng.
The province has recorded 7,502 new coronavirus infections over the last 24-hour period.
The minister, joined by a panel of experts, gave an update on Friday on government's plans to fight the pandemic.
According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), South Africa racked up 11,767 new coronavirus infections over the past 24-hour cycle.
Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defence Analyst, tells John Perlman how the defence force will help.
It's a bit of a mixed bag; they're short of doctors - I know that. They've got some shortages with equipment and refurbishing the hospitals, but they've got a fair number of medics and ward orderlies who are perfectly capable of doing this sort of thing they would have to do in this case. Like any military in the world, they can bring to the party an organisation, systems and protocols to assist...Helmoed Heitman Military and Defence Analyst
Listen to the full interview below...
